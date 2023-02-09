Phone scammer targets registered sex offender

MILTON, Ga. — A registered sex offender, required to follow annual reporting, said he received a voicemail Jan. 24 from a man claiming to be from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim told Milton Police the caller stated his name and badge number and called him regarding a bond that needed to be paid.
The man said when he called back, the phone number was set up with prompts as if it were the Fulton County Sheriff`s Office. He said he asked a person on the line what the bond was for and was told it was failure to appear and failure to comply with registry requirements.
The fake officer told him if he did not pay the bond then there would be a warrant issued for his arrest, the report said. He was also told that the "Financial and Accounting Department" would text him a QR code to pay the bond.
The man confirmed with the Sex Offender Unit at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office that he had no outstanding citations and that he was in good standing with the registry.