Phone, bank card stolen from unattended car in Forsyth

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 47-year-old man reported to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office April 14 that his belongings had been stolen from his car while he was fishing.
The man told deputies he had been fishing in a pond off Wild Violet Drive, which contains an under-construction subdivision. He said he went fishing April 13 around 4 p.m. and returned to his car at 8 p.m. He said he didn’t notice missing items until the next morning, when he discovered his checkbook, bank card and “government iPhone” were missing.
The man said he had locked his car, and noticed that when he returned that his car window was farther down than he remembered leaving it, “like someone grabbed the window and pushed it down,” according to the report.
The man said there had been no unauthorized transactions on his bank account, and that he was unable to track the phone.