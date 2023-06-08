Pharmacy reports theft of over $1,000 in items

ROSWELL, Ga. — Employees at the CVS on Crabapple Road told police on May 22 that over $1,000 in drugstore skin and facial products were stolen from the shelves sometime over the weekend.
Two employees were working over the weekend but told police they did not notice any suspicious activities. The store manager did not notice the items were stolen until he did inventory the morning of May 22.
He saw several CeraVe and La Roche Posay skincare items had been snatched off the shelves. The manager told police he had not yet gone through security footage to identify a suspect. He told police the CVS on Alpharetta Highway was also missing similar items from the store.
Employees at both stores told police they will search security footage for more information. The case remains active.