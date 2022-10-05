Pharmacy notifies police of phony prescription

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A local pharmacy called the police after receiving a suspicious medication order from a person claiming to be a local nurse practitioner.
Pharmacists at North Fulton Pharmacy on South Main Street grew suspicious after receiving a call from someone claiming to be a nurse practitioner at a local medical practice, attempting to fill a prescription for the narcotic, Suboxone.
Pharmacists knew the practice never called in prescriptions by phone and were told that the prescription was fraudulent when they called to confirm with the practice.
A doctor at the practice told police the prescription was filed with her valid DEA ID number and was placed under the name of a former patient, who had been discharged from the practice for providing fake urine samples.
Police attempted to contact the suspect but were unsuccessful at the time of the report.