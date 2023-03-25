Personal checks altered for different amounts

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman reported to Johns Creek Police March 6 that on Feb. 27 someone wrote a check on her account for $1,100.25.
The check was written to her bank, Navigant Credit Union, at a branch in Florida.
A second transaction occurred March 6 in the amount of $7,500. The woman said the second check was a check she wrote. However, it was originally made out for $40 and mailed through the U.S. Postal Service Feb. 11.
The check was dropped off at the Publix mail drop off on State Bridge Road with another person’s name on the check. The check number was not valid, the police report said.
It appeared the check had been "cleaned," the report said, and the thief wrote their information on it.
The woman said she did not authorize the amounts, and the checks had been altered.