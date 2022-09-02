Pernoshal park visitor charged with drug violations

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police have arrested a man in Dunwoody who was allegedly found with several ounces of marijuana at a local park.
The man was arrested on Aug. 8 for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, after an officer patrolling Pernoshal Park on Shallowford Road at about midnight noticed an occupied suspicious vehicle in the park.
A strong odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle, according to reports, and when officers searched the vehicle, they found cash, 4.5 ounces of marijuana in three separate bags, a scale and packaging materials.
Police transported the man to the DeKalb County Jail.