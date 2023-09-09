Perimeter Mall worker reports sexual assault

DUNWOODY, Ga. — An employee of the LensCrafters Perimeter Mall store reported an unidentified suspect sexually assaulted her at the store Aug. 15.
Police said the employee was assaulted while opening the store when a man grabbed her from behind and groped her. She said the assault was unsolicited.
After the alleged assault, the suspect allegedly told the woman to “check out his Sound Cloud” account and left the scene.
The woman said the suspect may work at a nearby store, based on the uniform he was wearing.
Officers learned the suspect may have been involved in similar interactions with employees at the mall's Warby Parker and Build-a-Bear stores.
No suspect was immediately identified.