Perimeter Academy Sports employee struck on head with knife

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police reports say an employee of the Academy Sports store on Perimeter Center in Dunwoody, was struck in the head and injured in an unprovoked attack at the store Oct. 29.
The employee was allegedly attacked by two males at about 10 a.m., who struck him in the head with the “butt end” of a knife and fled the store on bikes.
Reports said the victim hadn’t interacted with the suspects but was walking into the store behind them when he was attacked.
According to the incident report, one of the male suspects asked, “Are we good.” The victim said he was confused as to why the male was talking to him and replied, “Yeah, we are.” The male then pulled out a knife and struck the victim in the head with the butt end of the knife, the report said.
Security camera footage was captured of the incident but was not available at the time of the report.