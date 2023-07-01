Penske rental manager reports stolen box truck

MILTON, Ga. — The manager of Penske Truck Rentals on Cross Pointe Way in Duluth reported June 6 that a man had not returned a truck he had rented the month before.
The manager said the suspect rented the $45,000 white 2021 GMC box truck on May 6 with a return date scheduled for May 18. The manager sent a letter to the suspect at an Alpharetta address, but the vehicle was never returned. It had an Indiana plate.
The manager said Penske wanted to press charges on the suspect for theft. A warrant for the suspect would be entered at a later date, the police report said.