JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A suspect slid a cell phone under a woman’s stall and tried to record her in the bathroom in a Kroger store along Old Alabama Road on Oct. 16, according to police.
The Winder woman told police she was in the restroom when she noticed something slide from underneath the stall. She initially dismissed it. But moments later, she noticed a stranger holding an iPhone 13 camera phone positioned under her stall. She said the person quickly rushed out when she yelled, “Excuse me.”
The woman left the restroom and asked a pharmacist if they had seen anything. A man who overheard the conversation told the woman that a man with dreadlocks and a sweatshirt stormed out of the woman’s bathroom and nearly bumped into him moments prior.
Managers at the Kroger completed a report and got the witness’ statement, according to police. The woman said she decided to report the incident to police Oct. 20 to document it and hopefully capture the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.