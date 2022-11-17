Pedestrian struck, killed by truck on Matt Highway

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian was struck and killed on Matt Highway in north Forsyth County Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Deputies responded to 6985 Matt Highway at about 7 p.m. after it was reported that a 76-year-old Auburn man had been stuck by a Ford truck while guiding a delivery box truck onto the highway with a small battery powered work light.
Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said the victim, later identified as Salvador Ramirez, was dressed in dark clothing and wasn’t sufficiently visible to drivers.
The eastbound truck struck Ramirez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Miller said an investigation of the incident is ongoing, but they do not anticipate filing charges.