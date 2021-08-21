ROSWELL, Ga. — A pedestrian died from injuries he suffered Aug. 6 when he was struck by a car along Holcomb Bridge Road.

Police identified the victim as 60-year-old Melvin Douglas Randle. The 29-year-old Michigan woman who struck Randle said he walked right in front of her Chevy Malibu without warning, and she had little time to slam on the brakes. She said she stopped, called for help and got out of her car to tend to Randle. Police said surveillance video from a Shell gas station near the intersection corroborated the driver’s story.

Randle was rushed to North Fulton Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

