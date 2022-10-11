ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are investigating an accident on Holcomb Bridge Road that killed a pedestrian after he was reportedly struck by two separate vehicles.
Police were called to the area near Market Place just before 9 p.m. Sept. 29.
On Oct. 12, Roswell police told Appen Media they identified the victim as Ralph Stover, a homeless male, who was found walking within the roadway in a dimly lit area. Neither of the drivers are being charged.
According to the incident report, the driver of the 2010 Hyundai which first struck the pedestrian is a 19-year-old man from Social Circle. The man initially claimed he had not been driving at the time of the accident but changed his story when police allegedly told him it “appeared to be the pedestrian’s fault to begin with.”
In the incident report, officers note that the roadway was dark and there appeared to be low visibility. There was about $58 in cash scattered around the victim.
While the driver told police he did not see Stover until he struck him and rolled on top and then off, officers wrote in the incident report that the seat in which he claimed to be riding in was covered in glass and there did not appear to have been a front seat passenger.
Police said the man’s driver’s license had already been suspended for failure to appear in court.
After he admitted to driving the vehicle, the man maintained that his friends who were riding in the backseat ran away shortly after the accident. He added that he had met one of them at a Shell gas station on the corner of Holcomb Bridge Road and Grimes Bridge Road only moments before the accident.
The incident report states his vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant. Police said there was a possibility it contained illegal drugs because of the items they could see inside and the smell that had been emanating from the vehicle earlier that night. The man was allowed to leave.
A 54-year-old woman also provided a written statement after she was identified as the second driver who struck the pedestrian. The woman stated in the incident report that she did not see the other car strike the pedestrian, and that she thought she had struck a box or some type of bag in the roadway.
According to the report, the woman pulled over, which is when she saw spots of blood spatter on her Toyota. She then returned to the scene. The victim was transported to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office. No other information is available.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at StopCrimeATL.org.