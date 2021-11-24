ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to Peak Academy along Old Alabama Road after a fight between two students reportedly turned into a large brawl outside the school Nov. 10.
Police said the incident stemmed from a verbal altercation between two students who argued with each other throughout the school day. During dismissal at the end of the day, a large amount of students participated in a fracas outside the building.
Police said one student retrieved a knife from his parents’ vehicle when they came to pick him up. Staff members disarmed the student.
The group of students left before police arrived on scene. School officials said they would handle the incident internally, according to police.
