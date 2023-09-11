Peachtree City police link man to home burglary

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man reported to police June 29 that his home on Wyngate Trail was burglarized while he was away in South Korea with his family.
The victim was notified by an officer with Peachtree City police, who said he found two jewelry appraisal forms in the burglary suspect’s vehicle with the victim’s name on them. Police learned the suspect had a history of burglary and active warrants.
When the victim checked his home, he noticed two watches and two appraisal forms for a diamond and diamond ring missing. One watch was valued at between $1,000 to $2,000 and the other, at around $300.
The man’s wife also found a $10,000 pearl jewelry set missing as well as a $250 watch and $6,000 diamond earrings.
Outdoor cameras recorded the suspect leaving the front porch of the home June 17, the day the owners left of their trip. Police found no neighborhood cameras, and the scene was turned over to detectives.