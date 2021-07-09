ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to the InTown Suites along Hembree Road following reports of an intoxicated man banging on doors and harassing guests late June 24.
When officers encountered Alexander John Collins, 23, the Peachtree City man said he was walking door to door “trying to make friends” at the extended stay hotel, according to the police report. At some point during the encounter, Collins became agitated and tried to confront one of the officers. He resisted when officers tried to handcuff him, prompting one of the officers to zap him twice with a stun gun, according to police.
Collins was arrested and charged with felony obstruction of officers.
