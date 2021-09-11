MILTON, Ga. — Police were called to Creek Point after a rideshare passenger found a loaded gun under his Uber driver’s passenger seat on Aug. 23.
The complainant said he accidentally kicked the weapon and realized it was a handgun loaded with 20 rounds and one in the chamber. The passenger told the driver about his discovery when he arrived at this destination. The gun did not belong to the driver.
Police arrived and checked the semi-automatic pistol, which had not been reported stolen. Officers seized the lost weapon.
