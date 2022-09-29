Parked vehicle stolen near Perimeter Center

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating a report that a BMW was stolen near Perimeter Center.
Thieves allegedly stole a BMW X3 while it sat parked overnight at an apartment building off Perimeter Center Parkway in Dunwoody on Aug. 17. The vehicle owners reportedly spent several days calling tow companies to determine whether it had been towed or repossessed but were told the management company hadn’t towed it and payments on the vehicle were current.
The BMW app indicated that the vehicle has not been driven, but tracking was not enabled on the vehicle, police said.
No suspect information was available, but the vehicle’s information was entered into the Georgia Crime Information Center database, and it was flagged as stolen.