Parked vehicle’s wheels stolen in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police reports said that someone stole the wheels off a car parked off of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in November.
The incident occurred Nov. 26 at about 4 a.m. and was captured on security camera footage, police said. The victim was able to watch on the recording as his vehicle was put on a jack and its wheels were stolen. Reports said the victim’s wheels were custom made and cost about $3,000.
The victim could not provide a description of the suspects or their vehicle and said video footage of the incident had accidentally been deleted.
No further information was available at the time of the report.