Parked car burglarized at Roswell apartment complex

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A Roswell man reported approximately $800 worth of belongings stolen from his parked vehicle May 17 on Wood Creek Way at the Wood Creek Apartments. The victim told police he used the car the night before for an errand. The next morning, he said, he discovered several items were missing.
The loss included a Lenovo Chromebook, wallet with his cards and driver’s license and $800 cash. Also missing, he said, was a spare key to his other vehicle that contained $1,000 worth of work tools.
The victim said he found a water bottle he kept in his car atop another vehicle nearby.
No security cameras or neighboring apartments caught footage of anyone that evening.