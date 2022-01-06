Panera Bread worker says he lost job after filing complaint

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police met with a former employee of Panera Bread Dec. 13 who said he had been fired because he reported threats made to him by another employee.
The man said a coworker had made harassing threats in front of others. When he reported the incident to management, the man said no one took him seriously. The next morning, he reported to work but no one would let him in the building. When he asked the manger on duty about allowing him inside, the manager stated it was because he’d accumulated too much overtime. He was notified he’d been fired on Dec. 12.
Police said there was no evidence or witnesses supporting his claims, and the file was closed.
