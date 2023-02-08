Pair uses fake $50 bills for store transactions

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Multiple people came into the Walgreens on East Johns Crossing Jan. 22 using counterfeit $50 bills.
An employee said a man came in to reload a gift card at 4 p.m. but was unable to do so because he did not have his license, the police report said. She said he then went out of the store and came back in with a heavyset woman, who showed her license and used $303.95 of counterfeit $50 bills to reload the card for $300.
Around the same time, the employee said another woman entered the store. Video footage shows her going to the ATM before heading to the counter.
The employee said the woman asked for change in the amount of $800 and gave the cashier $800 in counterfeit $50 bills. The employee said the serial numbers of the bills from both women were the same.
Johns Creek Police submitted a USB drive with the video footage, along with the fraudulent bills, as evidence.