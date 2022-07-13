Pair suspected in theft of $12,500 worth of wire from Alpharetta Lowe's

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Lowe’s manager reported to police June 23 that two unidentified suspects had stolen more than $12,500 in merchandise on June 15.
The manager told police that the store’s loss prevention department investigates theft cases itself and determines if the case is prosecutable before notifying police. A loss prevention employee said the suspects entered the store around 5:30 p.m., loaded two shopping carts with around 76 rolls of expensive wire and left without paying.
The employee provided police with security camera images of the suspects and a license plate for the vehicle they left in. Police were able to identify the vehicle’s owner and use information on her Facebook profile to possibly identify the second suspect.
The report lists a 30-year-old Lawrenceville man and a 47-year-old Decatur woman as suspects. The report states “the same suspect committed a similar theft in Sandy Springs,” but does not specify which suspect.