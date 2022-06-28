Pair steals clothing at Victoria’s Secret

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two unidentified suspects allegedly made off with more than $1,000 in clothing from Victoria’s Secret in North Point Mall June 12.
An employee told police she saw the suspects, a man and a woman, around 6:40 p.m. She said the man was standing “where the store normally gets hit” and the woman was crouched behind a table. She said she heard the sound of a plastic bag ruffling and went to notify a manager, but the suspects were gone by the time the employee returned “approximately 10 seconds later.”
The employee said piles of clothes were missing, items hanging on the wall were taken and she saw two security tags lying on the floor where the suspects had been. The employee was able to provide police with a general description of the suspects.
According to the report, the suspects had taken 28 items, with a total value of $1,038.