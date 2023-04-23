Pair flees Home Depot after suspected of theft

MILTON, Ga. — The loss prevention officer at Home Depot on Windward Parkway informed police of an attempted theft April 2.
The officer said she witnessed a couple entering the store March 29 and grabbing a flat shopping cart.
They selected a lawnmower, various tools, batteries and food items. The suspects are Acworth and Roswell residents.
The woman said the female suspect pulled the cart toward the front entrance while the male distracted the associate at the service desk. She said the female exited the store with the cart, passing all points of sale.
The store manager approached the female suspect who then fled back into the store, abandoning the cart of merchandise, the police report said. When the store manager approached, the male suspect exited the store and fled to his vehicle. He then picked up the female suspect at the back of the parking lot and left.
All the merchandise, valued at $1,840, was recovered.
The loss prevention officer said she was able to identify the suspects because the Home Depot in Roswell called her and asked if she had a theft with similar suspects and sent over pictures of the two. The Roswell Police Department arrested both suspects March 31 for a theft at the store.
Milton Police obtained a signed arrest warrant for both suspects for theft by shoplifting. Both warrants were signed by a Fulton County Magistrate judge.