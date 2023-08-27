Pair arrested in traffic stop on drug, weapons charges

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested suspects from Decatur and New Orleans, La., for multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in Dunwoody.
Officers stopped a 2010 Dodge Challenger on Ashford Dunwoody Road at about 10 p.m. Aug. 1 and found the driver, a 21-year-old Decatur woman, was wanted for arrest warrants out of North Carolina.
During a search of the vehicle officers allegedly located marijuana, a scale, firearms and several forged documents.
The driver was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, forgery and credit fraud. A passenger in the vehicle, a 26-year-old Louisiana man, was also charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Both suspects were transported to the DeKalb County Jail.