Owner says vehicle stolen while parked along street in Milton

MILTON, Ga. — Police responded to a vehicle theft Jan. 7 on Deer Trail. The victim reported the suspect as a White male, about 5’9” to 5’10”, brown hair and wearing all black. The victim parked her vehicle, a white, 2020 Mercedes-Benz, GLC 300 with Michigan tags, across from her front porch. She said she saw a male subject approach her vehicle and another male wearing all black standing up the road. Within seconds, she saw someone driving off in her car.
She said she did not hear or see anyone entering her vehicle.
The area was checked for cameras, and one was located at the rear entrance of the complex. The corporate office is being contacted to obtain video footage.
