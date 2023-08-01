Owner found driving car reported stolen

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police officers in Dunwoody recently closed out a stolen vehicle case in the most unusual way – by finding it being driven by the owner.
Dunwoody police reports said that an officer responded to a FLOCK traffic camera alert about a stolen vehicle at Winters Chapel Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard July 8.
Officers quickly located the vehicle and allegedly found it being driven by its registered owner.
The owner said he previously located the vehicle and had not reported it to police but did not elaborate on why.
The vehicle and driver were released and the case was closed.