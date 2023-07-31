Over $114,000 in items taken in home burglary

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman reported to police July 10 that someone had burglarized her home on Thompson Road while she was on vacation.
When her family returned, the victim found her entire house ransacked with several pieces of jewelry missing. The victim listed $114,220 in stolen items.
Before leaving for vacation, the victim said she secured all the doors and windows, except for the front door, left unlocked for the cleaning lady. But she noticed her basement window had a damaged screen, which police noted as a possible point of entry.
There was no surveillance footage collected. But police found a black glove in the front yard of the residence and turned it over to detectives as evidence.