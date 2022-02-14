Over $1,000 in items stolen from Dunwoody apartment

DUNWOODY, Ga. –– Police were dispatched to a larceny call Jan. 26 on Perimeter Center. The victim reported to police that she vacated her apartment for three months from October due to issues between her and her roommate.
She stated she did not feel safe in her own home and that her boyfriend had to come over regularly to help deal with the situations between the roommates.
The victim showed police damage done to her door, her mattress was on the floor and the bed frame was missing. In addition, the television was gone, and two iPhones were missing.
The value of the TV was set at $500, and the bed frame was valued at $1,250. The victim could not provide information on the iPhones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.