Outdoor equipment reported stolen at Alpharetta REI

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Employees at REI on North Point Parkway reported security footage showing an unidentified man leave the store with outdoor equipment totaling more than $1,000 on April 22.
Store officials said the suspect had selected three two-person tents, valued at $400 each, and three brand-name chairs, each valued at $129. The employee said the man then went to a location out of camera view and placed the items into an REI bag and left the store without paying.
The total of all items reported stolen is $1,590.