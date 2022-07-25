Out-of-state suspect sought in alleged fraud

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police suspect a Kentucky woman used private information from a Johns Creek resident to buy two phones at T-Mobile, then intercept the devices when they were delivered to her residence July 1.
The victim told police she noticed an $84 purchase on her debit card June 30 from T-Mobile. After she contacted the company, she learned the transaction had been a down payment on phones.
She then called her bank and canceled her card and filed a fraud report. A UPS package was delivered the day of the reported incident, and an individual was seen attempting to retrieve it.
Video footage shows a woman knocking on the door of the residence. The victim’s neighbor called and asked what was going on and circled the neighborhood to obtain the suspect’s license plate number. The car was registered to a woman from Lexington, Kentucky, who matched the description of the suspect seen at the the victim’s door.