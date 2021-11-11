FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Eleven students at Otwell Middle School got sick after eating gummies Oct. 29. The students were taken to local hospitals and the school was placed on a medical lockdown, according to authorities.
Deputies determined the students ingested over-the-counter melatonin gummies. According to a statement from Forsyth County Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Carracciolo, the students were rushed to the hospital as a precautionary measure. They were all treated and released the same afternoon, district officials said.
Deputies responded to the school to investigate the incident. The school district’s statement indicates officers learned that the kids had adverse reactions during a physical education class after eating the gummies, which one student brought from home and distributed as if they were candy. They, instead, proved to be 5mg Melatonin, according to investigators.
Caracciolo said the student who handed out the gummies will be disciplined by school officials as will the students who ate them.
