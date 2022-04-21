Online thief hijacks business transaction in Milton

MILTON, Ga. –– An Alpharetta man reported April 5 that he lost more than $40,000 to an internet scammer posing as one of his subcontractors.
The business owner said March 16, he had been exchanging emails with one of his subcontractors and owner of Specialized Drywall regarding invoices for completed work.
The business owner consolidated several invoices for previous work totaling $42,219. But someone hijacked the correspondence and used another email address almost identical to the one used by Specialized Drywall to obtain the business owners’ bank account information. When the business owner called to confirm the subcontractor had received the payment, he discovered the transaction had been hijacked.
The victim contacted his bank to report fraud and was told his money could not be refunded and to contact the police to file a report.