Online kitten purchase takes Roswell woman for $2,000

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A Roswell woman notified police March 20 that she had been swindled out of more than $2,000 in an online scam.
The woman said she had agreed to purchase a kitten for $400 from a website listed on Craigslist. The seller then asked her to pay another $1,000 for shipping insurance through Apple Pay, splitting the money into two payments she was to send to two different phone numbers. The victim then received an email that she needed to pay another $950 for a shot the animal needed to enter the state of Georgia.
On March 20, she received another email requesting more money to get the kitten or the seller would seek legal action.
She contacted police and still has not received the animal she paid for.