Online employment offer turns into headache for Milton man

MILTON, Ga. –– A Milton man reported more than $6,000-worth of fraudulent checks he had deposited to his Wells Fargo account on March 22.
The victim stated he had been in the process of using an Indeed account to find a job. Five companies reached out to him.
One of the companies, Damian Pharm, offered him a stay-at-home remote job, and a company associate notified him they’d send him checks so he could purchase equipment for the job.
He said he received two checks as a PDF file through email. One check was $2,355 and the second check was for $3,650. The victim deposited the checks into his Wells Fargo account.
The company then advised him to send money from the account to two phone numbers to pay for the equipment.
After paying $900 through Zelle to the associate, he noticed the deposited checks had bounced and stopped further dealings with the company. The victim said he was going to email pictures and documentation of the bounced checks and company messages to police.