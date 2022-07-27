One of two suspects arrested for felony theft

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A woman was arrested and a man successfully evaded police July 9 after the two allegedly attempted to steal more than $3,700 in merchandise from Macy’s in Perimeter Mall.
A loss prevention employee told police the suspects had taken luggage bags from the Macy’s and began stuffing them with children’s clothing. When police arrived, one officer chased the male suspect in the parking deck, but he got away. Another officer took the woman into custody.
The woman said she only knew the man’s first name and his Instagram handle, which she provided to police.
Police arrested Toni Hendrix, 26, of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, and charged her with felony shoplifting.