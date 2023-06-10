Officers arrest man driving overdue rental

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a Roswell man May 29 for felony theft of a car after he stopped making payments for a weekly rental from Sixt rent a car.
An officer spotted the car on Holcomb Bridge Road and confirmed it had been listed as stolen by the Atlanta Police Department. The officer then conducted a “high risk stop” with the driver and passenger. The officer had the driver and passenger hold up their hands until backup arrived.
When other officers arrived, the driver told police he knew the vehicle was overdue and he would have returned it had he known it would be listed as stolen. The passenger, a young woman told police she was holding her son. All the belongings in the car were released to the woman.
Police took the driver into custody and had the car towed. He was taken to Fulton County Jail on a warrant for felony theft by conversion of a car worth about $25,000.