Officers arrest driver after high-speed chase

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An 18-year-old Gainesville woman was arrested Dec. 13 after a police chase that spanned two jurisdictions and reached speeds of more than 90 miles per hour.
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the woman after she was pulled from her wrecked vehicle at the intersection of Jones Bridge Road near Douglas Road in Forsyth County.
Johns Creek Police incident reports said the chase began when officers spotted a westbound 2018 GMC Terrain exceeding the 45-mph speed limit on McGinnis Ferry Road at about 2 a.m.
Police said the vehicle was speeding at more than 98 mph, and both Johns Creek and Forsyth County officers attempted to stop the vehicle at multiple points along the chase.
The GMC’s driver allegedly ran through a red light and drove on the wrong side of the roadway during the chase, and eventually crashed into a tree near Jones Bridge Road, reports said.
The woman was taken to Northside Forsyth Hospital for evaluation, due to the seriousness of the wreck, and was later arrested on seven charges, including driving under the influence, felony fleeing and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.
Deputies transported the woman to the Forsyth County Jail without incident.