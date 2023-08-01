Officer eases suspicion of Canton Street object

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell police officer cleared the scene July 12 after reports of a suspicious package downtown.
Upon arrival, the officer found an ammunition can laying on the sidewalk at the intersection of Canton and Norcross streets.
According to the report, the city’s K9 officer was on vacation, so they turned to its Fusus system, a network of private and surveillance cameras used by public safety personnel.
Unable to find footage of the object, the officer opened the container and found a variety of silver tools.
The ammo can and tools were booked into evidence for safekeeping.