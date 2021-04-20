ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to Rucker Road on April 8 on the report of a theft. A woman told officers she used the online classified site OfferUp to make a deal to buy an Apple watch and Airpods.
The victim said she sent the suspect $350 electronically for the items and made arrangements to meet. But the seller never showed up to deliver the items.
