Oakwood man indicted for Forsyth County home invasion

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – A Forsyth County Superior Court grand jury has indicted a Hall County man on six counts of home invasion, aggravated assault and false imprisonment, for his alleged part in a home invasion earlier this year.
Christopher Wayne Acker, 38, of Oakwood, was arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Feb. 8 and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly breaking into a Forsyth County home on Feb. 3.
Indictment documents allege that during the incident, Acker unlawfully confined and detained two people, and assaulted them with a firearm.
Acker was convicted of burglary and theft by taking previously in 2014, according to indictment documents.
In a statement following Acker’s February arrest, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman condemned the incident, saying that Forsyth County has no tolerance for violent crimes.
“Violent Crime has no place in Forsyth County,” Freeman said. “Crime will rise to the level a community will tolerate it. I believe Forsyth County has little tolerance for criminality. I can assure you I have no tolerance for repeat violent offenders.”
Acker now faces two charges each of felony home invasion, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and one charge for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
His case will be presided over by Forsyth County Superior Court Judge Philip C. Smith and will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ramsey R. Magaro.
An attorney representing Acker did not immediately respond to Appen Media’s request for comment.
Acker is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center without bond.