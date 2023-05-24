Oakwood man dies in traffic collision

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A 29-year-old Oakwood man died from injuries sustained in a traffic accident on Blue Ridge Overlook at Carlisle Road May 10.
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office reported the driver, William Wiggins, appeared to be traveling south on Carlisle Road, and he had failed to yield for traffic on Blue Ridge Overlook. Wiggins reportedly pulled out in front of a Chevrolet pickup truck.
The driver of the truck was unable to avoid the accident and struck Wiggins’ car. He was declared deceased at the hospital.
The crash is still under investigation by the County Traffic Specialist Unit. Speed and impairment are not suspected to be factors.