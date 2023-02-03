North Point employee sought for alleged theft

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police are searching for a 27-year-old female employee of the Buy Buy Baby store on North Point Parkway for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 through fraudulent transactions.
Reports said the employee, a Marietta woman, is suspected of making multiple false merchandise returns worth more than $12,000 at the store Jan. 13 and Jan. 17 and issuing refunds to her personal debit cards.
Corporate staff discovered the alleged thefts as discrepancies in the company’s expense reports on Jan. 18. Store leadership audited security camera video and found footage of the suspect using another employee’s information to issue herself returns.
When store managers confronted the suspect, she reportedly refused to talk, handed in her keys and left the store.
At the time of the report, there was no indication whether the suspect had been arrested.