North Point Dillard’s reports two theft cases

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– Police received two calls for shoplifting incidents at Dillard’s on North Point Circle recently.
An unidentified male suspect stole $400 worth of merchandise March 26. Loss prevention said the suspect had entered the store, left after he’d observed staff, then came back shortly after.
He selected six Polo items, totaling $401 in value, and passed all points of sale. When confronted by store personnel, the suspect fled on foot.
Loss prevention gave police a copy of video surveillance. The suspect was described between ages 25-35, approximately 6’ and 220 lbs.
Then, on March 30, a man was charged for stealing under $500 of merchandise.
The loss prevention employee detained the suspect after observing him conceal several items in his pants. The items he’d stolen included three Polo socks/underwear, totaling $114. The suspect had no prior arrests or convictions and was released from the scene.