North Georgia driver cited for laying drag

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police arrested an 18-year-old North Georgia man Aug. 15 after he was spotted allegedly “laying drag” and drift racing near Rainwater Drive.
Officers responded to the Cookout restaurant on Haynes Bridge Road at about 8 p.m. after hearing a vehicle revving its engine and spinning its tires. They found a car meetup taking place in the restaurant parking lot.
Reports said a blue Lexus sedan was witnessed doing burnouts and drifting around a roundabout.
An 18-year-old man from Saute Nacochie, Ga., was identified as the vehicle’s driver and was taken into custody. He was charged with reckless driving and laying drag and was transported to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.