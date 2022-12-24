North Carolina man arrested for shoplifting

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police have arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to shoplift more than $1,000 in “high end purses” from Von Maur at Perimeter Mall.
Police reports said the man was arrested Dec. 4 after loss prevention officers saw him concealing several purses in a bag, while walking around the Von Maur store. The suspect fled the scene but was stopped at a side exit and taken into custody.
The suspect, a 34-year-old resident of North Carolina, was charged with felony shoplifting and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail without incident.