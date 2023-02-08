Nordstrom reports theft by former employee

DUNWOODY, Ga. — An employee of the Nordstrom store at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, who was allegedly hired using a fake name, is suspected of stealing more than $2,000 from the store through fraud in January and December.
Dunwoody police reports said between Dec. 29 and Jan. 13, a Nordstrom employee was captured on camera performing multiple fraudulent returns and transactions, which amounted to $2,069.92.
Police were told that an hour after the suspect’s last fraudulent transaction, the man quit, left the store and has not returned.
While searching for more information about the suspect, police discovered the man’s name and description did not match the information available in police databases. And when they attempted to locate the address provided to the Nordstrom store when the suspect was hired, they learned it was a vacant property.
At the time of the report, police had not identified a suspect.