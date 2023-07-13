Norcross man arrested for robbery in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police arrested a man for armed robbery and assault after receiving reports that he had attacked a man and woman on Holcomb Bridge Road June 17.
When police arrived on the scene there were three individuals, one who departed on a bicycle. They were able to catch the cyclist, who claimed the other two had his belongings and would not return them.
The cyclist, a Norcross resident, said he took the other person’s backpack because he believed his belongings were inside. Another officer who remained with the couple involved in the altercation said they claimed the Norcross man had taken their electronic tablets.
They said the Norcross man had grabbed the man’s phone stating it was his, sprayed him with isopropyl alcohol and tried to light him on fire. The Norcross man then confronted the woman and demanded she unlock the phone so he could reset it. She refused and took back the phone.
The Norcross man took the other man’s backpack and bicycle.
After hearing all accounts, police tried to take the Norcross man into custody, but he resisted. He was charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and obstruction of law enforcement.