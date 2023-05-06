Nike apparel thieves linked to other cases

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police were dispatched to the Kohl’s on Ga. 9 for a shoplifting report April 19.
The store’s regional loss prevention office said three unidentified women entered the store two days before and were observed selecting three tote bags, then entering the Nike section. They filled their bags with socks and other Nike products, then left the store in a black passenger vehicle.
The suspects were not confronted by employees, the police report said. The loss prevention officer said the same three suspects had shoplifted items at two other Kohl's locations on April 4 and April 18.